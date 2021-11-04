Lady Gaga looks surreal on the covers of these fashion magazines

Lady Gaga has always made headlines with her distinct and unique style choices, and her recent photoshoots for British Vogue and British Italia are no exception. As per reports, it is for the first time in history that the magazines have shared cover stars.

The 12-time Grammy and also an Oscar winner is a force to reckon with — be it her singing or acting skills. Having had an exceptional rise to fame, the Bad Romance singer recently sat down with British Vogue for an interview to discuss playing Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film House of Gucci.

In one of the pictures, the singer-actor can be seen in a pink and white ruffled dress from Tomo Koizumi Couture Fall 2021, that was styled with matching gloves and a bejeweled face accessory.

Photographed by Steven Maisel, she looked equally resplendent in an off-shoulder Schiaparelli haute couture gown that featured a deep neckline on the cover of British Vogue. The stunning black ensemble with taffeta sleeves was styled with a chic hairdo by celebrity hairdresser Guido Palau. According to reports, the extravagant outfit — inspired from a 1930s perfume bottle — took nearly six weeks to make!

Resembling her style in the Artpop (2013) album, Gaga was also seen in a multicolour matador jacket with contrasting sleeves for British Vogue. Her face in pale, white make-up, seemed to be inspired by a mix of surrealism and pop art. Previously, Gaga had described Artpop as “a celebration and a poetic musical journey” and an exploration of the “reverse Warholian” phenomenon in pop culture.

For Vogue Italia, Lady Gaga was seen in a Maison Valentino creation, that featured a hooded pink cocoon cape.

Gaga also wore a custom Noel Stewart balaclava with vinyl mask that was styled with a structured dress from Maison Alaïa.

House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and others is slated for release on November 24, 2021.

