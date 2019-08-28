Ladakh on the ramp

Stanzing Palmo was quite nervous as she walked the ramp with her debut showcase on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week, recently held in Mumbai. The 26 year old even fumbled on her cue to exit. “I was really nervous. We had rehearsed this just once, but under the arclights, everything is magnified,” says Palmo, who has invoked everything Ladakhi in her creations.

Her collection “Between the Earth and Sky”, which was part of the Lakme Gen Next Programme, has received rave reviews. She was mentored by fashion designer and style scout Sabina Chopra with five other young designers. The Gen Next Showcase is something that the fashion fraternity watches out for; it gave us people like Aneeth Arora, Rahul Mishra and Masaba Gupta. The past few weeks have been quite hectic for Palmo, what with the work for her collection and her native Ladakh being given the status of a Union Territory.

“It’s high time. Ladakh has always received funding for skill development, but everything would get routed through Jammu and Kashmir, and we would get lost in the translation,” says the soft-spoken designer. “We have a very important place in the geo-political strategy of the region.”

A graduate of Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer, Palmo was on the fast track to be a doctor. She even dropped a year to prepare for the medical entrances, courtesy her parents — a business man father and a school teacher mother. “But as a fluke, I also applied to NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Design) and I got through — 6th rank — because of the Scheduled Tribes slot.

I used to paint, and I just thrived at NIFT. I guess I was always creative. But I am aware of how easily some things have come to me, though it took some time convincing my parents. In Ladakh there are no jobs, and everyone wants their children to be either doctors or engineers or have government jobs,” says the Delhi-based designer.

Palmo was not always aware and proud of the rich history of Ladakhi textiles and weaves. It was a serendipitous encounter. “In 2016, the government of Ladakh had invited me to train some women’s groups to market and brand their wares. I was shocked that they were selling handspun, handmade socks, sweaters and other woollens made of pure wool for peanuts. That also made me embark on this journey of discovering the weaves and textiles of the region,” says Palmo, who then created the label Zilzom, meaning “something very beautiful” in Ladakhi.

Palmo has used everything around her that she had seen while growing up in the hilly region. Apricot and sea-buckthorn trees have found their way into her clothes and so has Nambu, the fabric made from sheep wool. The highlight of her collection was a silk-brocade cape, which is draped around the shoulders. “That is the Bok, the traditional ceremonial attire of the region. We also wear it for our weddings,” says Palmo.

Having worked with designers like Sonal Verma of Rara Avis, Looms of Ladakh and Supreme Overseas, Palmo is now keen to carry forward the legacy of Ladakh, both on and off the ramp. “I want to use camel, yak and sheep wool for my creations. Ladakh doesn’t have embroidery, but we have a strong weaving tradition. I also want to use pashmina.

All of Kashmir’s pashmina comes from Ladakh, we have never been acknowledged or even mentioned. And Kashmir gets the Geographical Indicator tag, and here we in Ladakh are just an afterthought,” says Palmo, who hopes that the new status of Ladakh will help draw attention to the region.