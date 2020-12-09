We can’t get over Kylie Jenner’s winter wardrobe; check it out here

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you follow Kylie Jenner on social media, you would know that the makeup mogul is busy with Christmas preparations. But, no matter how busy she is, Kylie always manages to impress with her sartorial choices — and it is no different this time. The 23-year-old is clearly a fan of bomber jackets and we can’t get enough of her winter wardrobe.

Kylie aces this single print look. No mean feat, we like how effortlessly Kylie carried off the leopard print full bodysuit paired with an ultra-cosy matching puffer jacket. If you want to make a head-turning statement, then there is nothing like an animal print bomber jacket.

When in doubt, opt for black. Here, Kylie is seen in a black co-ord set teamed with a shiny bomber jacket. Her look was completed with a pair of comfortable boots.

Kylie kept it simple yet chic in a white mini pencil skirt teamed with a turtle neck sweater and a printed baby pink puffer jacket. She took her look to another level by wearing matching calf-length boots!

She was also spotted in a similar look but in black. The puffer jacket was styled with cozy ankle-length boots, a Dior tote, and a fedora. However, we can’t help but fall in love with little Stormi’s look. How cute does she look in that extra-large bomber jacket!

