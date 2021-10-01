scorecardresearch
Friday, October 01, 2021
‘Not worth it’: Kylie Jenner’s new swimwear line disappoints netizens

"Kylie Swim scamming folks with these cheaply made swimsuits for $80,"a user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 1, 2021 3:00:52 pm
kylie jennerKylie Jenner launched the swimwear line in September this year. (Source: kyliejenner/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, who recently launched a swimwear line, has been facing criticism for poor quality garments, with many complaining that the bathing suits were coming apart at seams.

Th 24-year-old launched Kylie Swim in September this year, according to The Independent. The swimsuits cost around $80 while the sarongs are priced at $45. Some of the suits are already sold out on the website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

However, Twitterati seems to be quite disappointed. “Kylie Swim scamming folks with these cheaply made swimsuits for $80,”a user wrote.

American blogger Perez Hilton wrote, “A big WARNING if you were thinking of buying from #KylieJenner’s new swim line.”

A lot of Tiktok users have also been sharing glimpses of the product while drawing attention to its unsatisfactory quality. A user wrote on Twitter, “Kylie Swim has a true PR nightmare on TikTok right now.”

Another customer wrote, “Them $80 for Kylie Swim was not worth it, material not even all that and this sh*t dumb see through. Only cute on pics.”

On the website, the return policy says that items can be “returned within 14 days of delivery date if they are in new, unworn condition and with all original tags and hygienic liners attached”. Customers need to provide a photo proof that they have received a damaged or defective item, which can then be replaced or one would be refunded.

Meanwhile, Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. She made the announcement with an adorable video on Instagram, featuring Scott, their first child Stormi Webster, and her mother Kris Jenner.

