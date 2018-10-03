Kylie Jenner sizzles in a tight red PVC crop-top and pants

Trust Kylie to rock a PVC latex outfit. (Source: kyliejenner/Instagram) Trust Kylie to rock a PVC latex outfit. (Source: kyliejenner/Instagram)

Recently, Kylie Jenner was spotted heading to Miami to celebrate her BFF Jordyn Woods’ 21st birthday. Sure, it calls for a special outfit – and in an attempt to dress for the occasion she picked up the brightest, shiniest and tightest outfit there ever was.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chose to don a latex mid waist PVC pant and teamed it with an equally vibrant bra top by Australian label, I Am Gia.

The well-fitted pants featuring zip detailing across the waistline and thighs complemented her svelte figure. She sported a short hair cut, straightened and coloured in platinum in a neat centre part.

While we will want to take our time to figure out how one moves wearing an outfit like that, Kylie and her bestie first began the night at Komodo restaurant in Miami’s Brickell, where Jordyn cut a five-tier birthday cake complete with gold detail, huge flowers and a bedazzled 21.

Kylie and Jordyn have much to celebrate about given recent events in their life. Only last week they debuted their Kylie Cosmetics collaborative collection, Kylie x Jordyn. The cosmetic range features an eyeshadow palette, highlighters, lipsticks, and glosses, with all the products celebrating and hat-tipping their friendship with names like = “Wife Life,” “Ride or Die,” and “Partner in Crime.”

Last week, the beauty moghul and reality show star donned a bubblegum pink mini dress for the Kylie x Jordyn capsule.

What do you think about Kylie’s latest looks? Ready to buy a PVC?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd