Kylie Jenner makes Victoria’s Secret runway debut in $50 million fantasy bra studded with 4,410 diamonds

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The Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra has always been more than just lingerie. Now, with Kylie Jenner making her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 in Los Angeles on October 18, the Fantasy Bra is back in the spotlight.
The beauty mogul wore the new version of the iconic design, reportedly valued at $50 million, marking the return of a tradition absent from the show since 2018.
Created in collaboration with luxury jewellery house Jacob & Co., Jenner’s Fantasy Bra features 4,410 natural diamonds, with a 75.54-carat yellow diamond at its centre. The centrepiece alone is reportedly valued at $22 million. It took 15 craftspeople more than 1,000 hours to create the piece, which weighs nearly 1.8 kg.
But the Fantasy Bra’s icon status isn’t just about its price tag.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
How did the Fantasy Bra begin?
The story dates back to 1996, when German supermodel Claudia Schiffer modelled the Million Dollar Miracle Bra for a Victoria’s Secret catalogue campaign.
Initially, the Fantasy Bra was a promotional spectacle rather than a runway fixture. That changed in 2001, when Heidi Klum wore the Heavenly Star Bra at the televised Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. From then on, the elaborate designs became a much-anticipated feature associated with the brand’s annual fashion extravaganza.
From Gisele Bündchen to Elsa Hosk
Over the years, the Fantasy Bra has featured an extraordinary range of gemstones, designs and price tags. In 2000, Gisele Bündchen wore the Red Hot Fantasy Bra, valued at $15 million and adorned with Thai rubies and diamonds, according to a Vogue report.
Other supermodels who have worn the coveted creation include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio.
What makes it different from ordinary luxury lingerie?
The Fantasy Bra is as much an exercise in jewellery-making as it is in fashion design. Each edition involves a collaboration with a luxury jeweller, bringing together precious stones and a design tailored to the model wearing it.
Its significance also lies in its role within the Victoria’s Secret spectacle. The Fantasy Bra was traditionally a career-defining runway moment, spotlighting a selected model while generating publicity for the show. Its extravagant price, unique design and association with supermodels helped turn it into a pop-culture talking point.
Triptii Dimri at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026
Victoria’s Secret India’s first-ever brand ambassador, Triptii Dimri, also attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026, joining global names from fashion, music and entertainment.
This was Triptii’s second consecutive appearance at the show, following her debut at last year’s edition in New York. Attending as a celebrity guest and the face of Victoria’s Secret in India, she also walked the event’s iconic Pink Carpet, joining international celebrities ahead of the show.
A star-studded cast of supermodels and cultural icons took to the runway, accompanied by an all-women musical line-up featuring global acts KATSEYE, Megan Moroney, Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.