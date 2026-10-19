Kylie Jenner makes Victoria’s Secret runway debut in $50 million fantasy bra studded with 4,410 diamonds

The Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra has always been more than just lingerie. Now, with Kylie Jenner making her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 in Los Angeles on October 18, the Fantasy Bra is back in the spotlight.

The beauty mogul wore the new version of the iconic design, reportedly valued at $50 million, marking the return of a tradition absent from the show since 2018.

Created in collaboration with luxury jewellery house Jacob & Co., Jenner’s Fantasy Bra features 4,410 natural diamonds, with a 75.54-carat yellow diamond at its centre. The centrepiece alone is reportedly valued at $22 million. It took 15 craftspeople more than 1,000 hours to create the piece, which weighs nearly 1.8 kg.