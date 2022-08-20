scorecardresearch
Fans compare Kylie Jenner’s recent look with Sridevi’s old photoshoot; see pics

"Not just fashion, Sridevi was a trendsetter in many ways," a user wrote on Twitter

kylie jenner, srideviKylie's latest look is similar to that of Sridevi's old look (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Sridevi has left behind an indomitable legacy with not just her acting prowess but also her impeccable sartorial sense. The late actor was way ahead of her time and, thus, no wonder, fans couldn’t help but compare Kylie Jenner’s recent look with that of the actor‘s old photoshoot.

On her 25th birthday, Kylie posted a series of pictures looking stunning in a shimmery silver top with a cowl neck and an attached hood. It was paired with a pair of washed-out double-tone jeans. The top is believed to be a part of fashion designer Paco Rabanne‘s 1997/98 fall-winter collection.

Netizens were quick to spot a striking similarity between her look to that of Sridevi’s old photoshoot in which she can be seen wearing an almost-similar top designed by Xerxes Bhathena.

“#KylieJenner latest outfit looks almost identical to the outfit Sridevi wore way back in 1990. This is a proof that #Sridevi was way ahead of her time in terms of style and fashion,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Not just fashion, Sridevi was a trendsetter in many ways.”

“She literally copied her make-up too, this wasn’t just a coincidence, maybe she doesn’t know anything, she just wore what designer gave it to her,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

