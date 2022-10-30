scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Kylie Jenner wows as ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ in Jean Paul Gaultier costume for Halloween

Jenner’s iconic Halloween look has already made waves on social media, and fans are clearly enjoying the glimpse of her 'Halloweekend' this year

Kylie Jenner dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein for Halloween this year. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Needless to say, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters always have a lot of looks to serve. From Halloween to their Christmas cards, their style game is always on point, and how. 

Kylie Jenner, known to be fond of curating and making innovative style statements of her own, showed off her Halloween 2022 costume for this year: she dressed up as the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ in a Jean Paul Gaultier costume. 

Have a look at her jaw-dropping costume here:

A true Bride of Frankenstein indeed. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) Kylie serves some fitting poses to complement her look. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) This year, Kylie’s Halloween look was one for the books. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

She wrapped herself up in a mummy-styled white dress, and for the second version of the costume — a flowing white dress with opera gloves. She added to her look a black hair perm along with a white streak, and for the other variation of the costume, she also brought in a prop knife. A stitched scar on her face completed the look and Kylie looked every bit a Halloween vision in her costume. For the third variation of her costume, she donned a bandaged/plastered white crop top. 

Also read |Kylie Jenner is a vision in deep blue gown at Paris Fashion Week

Her makeup was on point, too, with signature dark lips and eyebrows just like Elsa Lanchester in the movie.

Jean Paul Gaultier shared the costume on their Instagram page, and wrote that Kylie’s costume was a ‘custom Haute Couture look’ by Glenn Martens. On her Instagram story, Kylie mentioned the team that helped her bring the look to life, along with some behind-the-scenes shots of the look in the making.

Kylie shared this behind-the-scenes photo of her costume in the works.
(Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram) It’s finally coming together! Another behind-the-scenes sneak peek shared by Kylie.
(Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Kylie, who boasts 372 million followers on Instagram, got a lot of cheers and love for her Halloween look from fans and friends alike. One of them commented, “How can a character so scary be so hot”, while another one said “I’m living for this photoshoot!!!” 

Another person wrote: “I’m curious… what is the point of no pants?” referring to one of the variations of her costume where she just dons a bandaged, plastered white top and uses a long jacket to cover herself below the waist.  

Also read |Kylie Jenner knows how to ace fashion trends, these 20 pictures are proof

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 02:10:28 pm
