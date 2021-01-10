scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Must Read

Kylie Jenner goes monochrome on the last day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians shoot

Here's a little sneak peek into Jenner's latest look!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2021 12:27:26 pm
Jenner indeed looks like a vision in this outfit. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

Kylie Jenner needs no introduction. If you are one of her 208 million followers on Instagram, you would know she likes to keep it stylish and chic on most occasions. The 23-year-old makeup mogul is known to give us major fashion goals. It comes as no surprise then that she made it a point to turn heads on the last day shoot of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Take a look at how she stunned us.

READ |Check out some of Kylie Jenner's striking fashion picks
We love the box bag! (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

Jenner went for a co-ord set featuring a corset-like top with flare bottoms. The look was accompanied with a warm and cosy overcoat in the same colour.

She did not go overboard with her jewellery. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

To complete her look she opted for rectangular-toed flats with a box-like handbag. The look was completed with dainty jewellery which included a pair of tear-drop diamond earrings and a stack of rings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
READ |Revealed: What Kylie Jenner carries inside her Birkin handbag
Her hair extensions really added to the look. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

The fashionista opted for hair extensions and went for a braided hair look which added the much-needed pop of colour to her ensemble. It is no secret that she loves the that colour. Take a look below.

READ |We can't get over Kylie Jenner's winter wardrobe; check it out here

What do you think about her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From DeepVeer to Saina Nehwal: Check out these fashionable outings while your favourite celebs were in transit

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement