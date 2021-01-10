Kylie Jenner goes monochrome on the last day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians shoot

Kylie Jenner needs no introduction. If you are one of her 208 million followers on Instagram, you would know she likes to keep it stylish and chic on most occasions. The 23-year-old makeup mogul is known to give us major fashion goals. It comes as no surprise then that she made it a point to turn heads on the last day shoot of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Take a look at how she stunned us.

Jenner went for a co-ord set featuring a corset-like top with flare bottoms. The look was accompanied with a warm and cosy overcoat in the same colour.

To complete her look she opted for rectangular-toed flats with a box-like handbag. The look was completed with dainty jewellery which included a pair of tear-drop diamond earrings and a stack of rings.

The fashionista opted for hair extensions and went for a braided hair look which added the much-needed pop of colour to her ensemble. It is no secret that she loves the that colour. Take a look below.

What do you think about her look?

