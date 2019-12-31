Kylie Jenner gives us the ultimate nail goals this New Year’s Eve

Kylie Jenner gives us nail goals on the last day of 2019. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Kylie Jenner gives us nail goals on the last day of 2019. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Kylie Jenner is synonymous with make-up. So when she displayed her leopard print French manicure on Instagram, we knew it was a breakout trend that would soon take over everyone’s feeds. And well, we are not wrong!

The social media celebrity showed off her long square acrylic nails that were painted a soft glossy beige, while the tips were hand-painted with the signature leopard print. In the first post, which comprises a picture and a video, Jenner showed off her nails for her fans to take a closer look. “Leopard french 🐆,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 28, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

Kylie’s been known to change up her nails at a moment’s notice, and we’ve seen her rock a rainbow of shades over the past few months. Her nails will surely serve as an inspiration for your next nail salon visit. Here are her most popular picks from 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jun 13, 2019 at 12:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Sep 18, 2019 at 7:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram French Drip😍💗💗💗✨ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 20, 2019 at 5:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 29, 2018 at 5:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 20, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Mar 26, 2019 at 7:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jul 6, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Apr 4, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 15, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

Which nail art is your favourite?

