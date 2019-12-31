Kylie Jenner gives us the ultimate nail goals this New Year’s Eve

Kylie Jenner is synonymous with make-up. So when she displayed her leopard print French manicure on Instagram, we knew it was a breakout trend that would soon take over everyone’s feeds. And well, we are not wrong!
The social media celebrity showed off her long square acrylic nails that were painted a soft glossy beige, while the tips were hand-painted with the signature leopard print. In the first post, which comprises a picture and a video, Jenner showed off her nails for her fans to take a closer look. “Leopard french 🐆,” she captioned her post.
Kylie’s been known to change up her nails at a moment’s notice, and we’ve seen her rock a rainbow of shades over the past few months. Her nails will surely serve as an inspiration for your next nail salon visit. Here are her most popular picks from 2019.
Which nail art is your favourite?
