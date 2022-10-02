Kylie Jenner is a vision in deep blue gown at Paris Fashion Week

Trust Kylie Jenner to always turn heads with her impeccably stunning style. Her recent looks at the Paris Fashion Week are no different as she can be seen donning a series of striking ensembles. For her latest look, the beauty mogul opted for a regal deep-cut blue velvet gown which impressed us with its tasteful styling.

To accessorise the ensemble, she wore a black choker with a pendant shaped like a human heart and a pair of teeth studs. Further, Kylie paired the look with black pumps and a matching black handbag.

To add the finishing touches, she opted for red lip colour, pink blush and soft glitter eyeshadow. We love how she tied her hair in a dramatic neat bun, giving old-Hollywoodsque vibes.

“Next stop @schiaparelli please 🖤 @danielroseberry,” Jenner captioned her pictures on Instagram.

What do you think about her look?

