Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Kylie Jenner is a vision in deep blue gown at Paris Fashion Week

She accessorised the look with a black choker featuring a pendant shaped like a human heart and a pair of teeth studs

Kylie impressed us with her latest look (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Trust Kylie Jenner to always turn heads with her impeccably stunning style. Her recent looks at the Paris Fashion Week are no different as she can be seen donning a series of striking ensembles. For her latest look, the beauty mogul opted for a regal deep-cut blue velvet gown which impressed us with its tasteful styling.

To accessorise the ensemble, she wore a black choker with a pendant shaped like a human heart and a pair of teeth studs. Further, Kylie paired the look with black pumps and a matching black handbag.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup is the perfect match for her stunning attire. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

To add the finishing touches, she opted for red lip colour, pink blush and soft glitter eyeshadow. We love how she tied her hair in a dramatic neat bun, giving old-Hollywoodsque vibes.

kylie jenner We love how she accessorised this look. (Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

“Next stop @schiaparelli please 🖤 @danielroseberry,” Jenner captioned her pictures on Instagram.

What do you think about her look?

