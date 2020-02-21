Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
Kylie Jenner’s collection of bags is every girl’s dream

From Chanel to Fendi, muted pinks to classic blacks, Kylie Jenner's collection of bags is worth mentioning. Check out her collection here!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2020 1:20:17 pm
Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner photos, Kylie Jenner bags, Kylie Jenner makeup, Kylie Jenner collection of bags, Kylie Jenner Kylie cosmetics, Kylie Jenner kylieskin, indian express, lifestyle A bag can really set your fashion game high! Kylie Jenner rightly proves it so. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

There’s nothing like making a fashion statement with a bang (read: bag). Kylie Jenner does it so effortlessly, with her humongous collection of bags, over 400 to say the least. Housing brands like Gucci, Fendi, Chanel to name a few, to her they are works of art.

Recently, the make-up mogul, 22, took to Instagram and displayed her favourite luxury brand accessories, before posting another story unveiling her two-year-old daughter Stormi’s new Louis Vuitton bag from aunt Khloe Kardashian. Ahead, we mention some of our favourites from her collection.

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤💋

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

my lil baby lowkey a flexerrrr

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

cozy 💗

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

movie night 🖤 what’s your favorite movie?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

business meetings.

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Oh fall, i missed you 🍁

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

keep moving forward ♥️💫

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

spicy 🌶 🥵

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🍀💚💚

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

✨✨🥂

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

