Kylie Jenner’s collection of bags is every girl’s dream

A bag can really set your fashion game high! Kylie Jenner rightly proves it so. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) A bag can really set your fashion game high! Kylie Jenner rightly proves it so. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

There’s nothing like making a fashion statement with a bang (read: bag). Kylie Jenner does it so effortlessly, with her humongous collection of bags, over 400 to say the least. Housing brands like Gucci, Fendi, Chanel to name a few, to her they are works of art.

Recently, the make-up mogul, 22, took to Instagram and displayed her favourite luxury brand accessories, before posting another story unveiling her two-year-old daughter Stormi’s new Louis Vuitton bag from aunt Khloe Kardashian. Ahead, we mention some of our favourites from her collection.

