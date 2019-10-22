Simple ways to style your basic kurta-pyjama this festive season

If there is one thing men fall back upon every festive season or even for a wedding or traditional occasion, it has to be the kurta-pyjama. It is simple, laidback and at the same time, very comfortable. But can something as ordinary as the kurta-pyjama be turned into a style statement? This festive season, do yourself a favour by not opting for the traditional look and instead amp up going back to the usual kurta.

We’ve got some tips that are easy to pull-off. Take some cues and you’ll come back thanking us!

Time to go denim

A classic-unisex piece, the denim jacket is underrated yet creates the ultimate style statement when you team it up with your kurta-pyjama. Denim jackets instantly spruce up the look. If you are someone who is laidback and likes to enjoy the festivities comfortably, then this one is just for you.

Spice it up with an ensemble

Want to brighten up your otherwise plain kurta? Lay your hands on gemstones. These sparkling stones give your outfit the regal effect and multiply its beauty. Not only that, it makes you look graceful. You could either choose a necklace and give the sultan vibes or manage to look lowkey like Shah Jahan by opting for a brooch.

Ditch the jootis

If you are someone who is not the biggest fan of closed shoes, you can go for sandals. A classy pair of sandals in shiny black or dark brown will work wonders in taking your Indian ethnic look to the next level. If leather is your go-to option for any occasion, then the good news is that you can never go wrong with a pair of leather shoes. If you want to hit the style road, then go for suede slip-ons in dark brown or blue or even tan brown!

Forget your PJs

The evolution of fashion has given enough reasons experiement with our looks. It’s time you forget the boring pyjamas and choose to wear something little edgy like corduroys! The Indo-western look, i.e a kurta and a pair of corduroys makes perfect sense to us. If your kurta is bright green then go for a beige corduroy. Want to give a vintage feel to your outfit? Pick the dhoti. It used to be an elderly man’s clothing, but not any more, boys! Go all out with it.

Drape it right

Ditch the shawl, instead go for a scarf. Think colour blocking if you’re planning to pair a plain stole with a plain kurta. Do not go print on print. This is because printed stoles would only clash with your kurta and do no good to your outfit. Bring out the colour palette, think of interesting combinations like bright yellows, blues, pinks, teamed with subtle tones like cream, off-white or ivory and grey.