Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 20 years: Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Jhanvi Kapoor sizzle at the bash

Who do you think looked the best? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and made a special place in the hearts of the people. The film, over the years, has gained a cult status and as it completed 20 years recently a starry might was hosted for some celebration. The cast of the film including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, director Karan Johar along with a host of celebrities that included names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, among others, turned up to celebrate it in style.

In case you are curious to know who wore what, do not worry, we got you covered.

ALSO READ | Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 20 years: Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in this black Balmain dress

Rani Mukerji

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star cast Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji posed together.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the Hichki actor donned an all-black ensemble. The attire from Alexander McQueen consisted of a black blazer with lace sleeves that was teamed up with a pair of matching trousers. Red lipstick and black pumps rounded out the look.

ALSO READ | 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebration bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji recreate the magic

Kajol

Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreate moments from their film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The Helicopter Eela actor made several heads turn in this Prabal Gurung ensemble. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol looked gorgeous in a sequined blue midi dress. The actor pulled off the slit dress effortlessly. The look was rounded out with shoes from Jimmy Choo, hair styled in soft curls and Outhouse earrings.

ALSO READ | Inside 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bash, see photos and videos

Alia Bhatt

Although Alia Bhatt was not physically present at the party, she partook in the celebrations by sharing a video and looked lovely in a sequin black high-thigh slit dress by Silvia Tcherassi. Styled by Ami Patel, we loved the bow detailing near the waist and hair styled into soft curls went perfectly with the attire.

Janhvi Kapoor

It would not be an understatement to say that at the bash, it was the Dhadak actor who stole the show. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Jhanvi donned a fluorescent green custom-made gown from Shehlaa Khan. The look was completed with dewy make-up, hair neatly at the centre and stilettos.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey too attended the bash.

Ananya Pandey too was spotted at the bash donning a metallic sheen dress by Monisha Jaising. The wrap dress looked lovely on her and was completed with stilettos from Sophia Webster.

Who you think looked the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd