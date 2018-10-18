Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 20 years: Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in this black Balmain dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan completely rocked the outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram)

Karan Johar’s debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years and the director threw a bash to celebrate it. The cast of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji turned up in style along with others co-stars of the iconic Bollywood hit. And while it was a treat to see the celebrities giving major fashion goals, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who had our undivided attention.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor was spotted in a black Balmain dress that had the characteristic gold button details. The outfit complemented her svelte frame and she completely rocked it. The look was rounded out with diamond earrings from Joolry By Karishma Mehra and rings from The Bohemian and Minerali Store. However, when it came to her makeup we think it could have been better.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

The actor also spoke at length about the iconic film at the event and partook in the celebrations, among others.

She can rock a red carpet look as well as a tee and a jeans look and more often she makes rather quirky statements in them. While celebrating Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday, the actor was seen in a fun t-shirt from the label Whistle that had the words ‘Good News’ written on it and paired that with a pair of distressed jeans.

What do you think of her current look? Let us know in the comments below.

