Kubbra Sait embodies this royal princess and it is ‘as real as real could be’; can you guess?

Kubbra Sait’s style can be described as chic, trendy and extremely versatile. From comfort dressing to dazzling party-wear, she can ace it all with perfection. This time, however, the actor took things to another level and we were just not ready!

Channelling her inner royal princess, Kubbra embodied the iconic Princess Diana for her latest photoshoot and we are totally awe-struck. Even decades later, the princess’ sartorial style and impeccable personality remain unmatched. Thus, it was no wonder that she has found another fan in the Sacred Games actor.

“A day in the life of my own Princess Diaries. What a terrific idea and execution for me to embody Princess Diana. For a few moments, this was as real as real could be,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Dressed in a blue-coloured silk blazer and a pearl necklace, the actor wore a wig resembling Princess Diana’s short hair. She added the finishing touches with soft, nude makeup.

For another look, she wore a knee-length pink blazer over a lilac turtle-neck dress. Posing like the UK royal family member, she completed the look with a crown and printed stilettos.

The actor left the netizens impressed as they couldn’t stop gushing over this look.

“Wow!!! Amazing Kubbra the first photo really had me for a moment!” Actor Elli AvrRam wrote.

Fashion designer Varoin Marwah commented: “Omg you look so beautiful and similar to the Queen.”

“This is so Princess Diana, I literally had to get back to the post the read the caption and description again. Beautiful,” a user wrote.

What do you think of Kubbra’s look?

