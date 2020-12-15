Kubbra Sait gives major winter fashion goals; see pics

We love Kubbra Sait's vibe; what about you? (Photo: Kubbra Sait/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kubbra Sait is enjoying herself in Ireland, and we cannot get enough of the Sacred Games actor’s super stylish outings! And as the temperatures dip here too, we scanned her Instagram account for some style cues which are sure to help take your winter look from 0-10 in no time.

Keep scrolling to get major winter fashion inspo!

Who knew a denim jacket, a beige turtleneck, and a colourful skirt could take your winter fashion game to the next level? If you want to recreate this look — stick to the basics but don’t forget to add a funky element to turn heads.

Styled by Sanam Ratnasi, we love how a basic two-toned denim jumpsuit can add so much to the look! Kubbra keeps it minimal, letting the jumpsuit speak for itself. She paired the outfit with pointy-toe boots and ditched her accessories.

MUST TRY THIS WEEKEND | Get Kubbra Sait’s glam red look in four easy steps

Co-ord sets are for summers, but if there was one meant for winters, then this is it! The sky blue co-ord set is warm, chic and perfectly styled with a pair of light nude boots.

