From a shirt dress to a co-ord set, Kubbra Sait enjoys experimenting with her style

A quick look at Kubbra Sait’s Instagram profile is enough to prove her versatile take on fashion. As such, the actor who recently made her debut with Apple TV+ series Foundation, loves to experiment with styles, silhouettes and shades. So incase you plan to spend the weekend partying with your family and friends and need festive style tips, you have reached the right place.

Take some quick cues from the Sacred Games actor who looked chic in a beige shirt dress from the label Notebook. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the look was completed with snakeskin stilettoes, matte makeup and her curly hair styled in a simple way. Comfort dressing at its best.

Kubbra lookedequally stylish in a cherry red co-ord set from Āroka, that was styled with a black belt. Allowing the outfit to do all the talking, the look was accessorised with statement earrings and a matching ring. Simple yet gorgeous!

For the third look, however, she went all out with accessories in a white dress from the label Antar-Agni. But the overall look was kept simple, saving it from turning OTT.

What do you think of her outfits?

