We can’t get enough of Kritika Kamra’s monochromatic outfit; see pics

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Kritika Kamra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kritika Kamra is busy promoting Tandav, in which she stars along with actors Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. And it would not be wrong to say that she has left the fashion police thoroughly impressed with her latest outing. If your love for black and white is eternal, then you too won’t be able to get enough of her monochromatic look.

So let Kritika sweep you off your feet with her supremely fashionable look. Check out the pictures below.

The look is basic — T-shirt and pants — but we love how she elevated it by playing with prints and textures. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the actor can be seen in a round neck t-shirt with chessboard print teamed with mid-rise faux leather pants.

The look was styled with black pointy boots and golden accessories — chainlink neckpiece and rings — which added the perfect amount of bling to the look.

She opted for poker-straight hair and completed the look with soft smokey eyes, a dewy base, and pale pink lip colour.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a beige trench coat dress styled with pencil heels and soft makeup. Take a look below.

Safe to say, Kritika is taking her fashion game seriously! Don’t you agree?

