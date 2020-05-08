Kriti Sanon keeps it trendy even while working out at home

“Keeping yourself fit in current times is really important and spot-running is an easy way to do that at home,” the actor said in an Instagram post. (Designed by Gargi Singh) “Keeping yourself fit in current times is really important and spot-running is an easy way to do that at home,” the actor said in an Instagram post. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The lockdown may have led to the closing down of gyms and jogging tracks, but it has not wavered the spirit of fitness enthusiasts who have taken to online sessions with their trainers. One such fitness lover who has been working out with her personal trainer is actor Kriti Sanon. If you follow her on Instagram, you would know that her regular at-home workout routine is quite inspiring.

“Keeping yourself fit in current times is really important and spot-running is an easy way to do that at home. To check my fitness levels I have taken up the #30secPowerRun challenge,” she said in her a post.

Along with her fitness routine, what also caught our attention is her sportswear that features shades of wine red, white and neon orange. The linear pattern complemented her lean frame, while the fabric made it easy to perform the exercises. An apt outfit definitely sets the mood, and Bollywood knows how to workout in style.

Recently, the Raabta actor also shared an image of her yoga session in a throwback picture. Since yoga is more of a relaxing fitness regime, Kriti wore a comfy tank top and cotton shorts. “Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU! … Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise- walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance (my fav), cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you’ll have a great day!!”, she said in her post.

