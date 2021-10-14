Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous on Vogue India’s digital cover; pics inside

Kriti Sanon has graced the cover of Vogue India’s latest digital issue. The Mimi actor looked lovely in a heavily embroidered gold ‘Gazella’ lehenga set by Ritu Kumar.

The silk organza lehenga was teamed with a halter neck choli with an embroidered collar and a keyhole in front. The lehenga costs $6,701 (Rs 5,04,866.74).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Keeping her makeup simple, Kriti’s look was rounded off with a Cartier necklace and ring. Her hair was left open in soft curls.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon dazzles in exquisite Manish Malhotra creations; see pics

In the second look, she looked dreamy in yet another Ritu Kumar ensemble — an ivory ‘Florance’ embroidered silk organza lehenga set with a strappy choli. She completed the look with open wavy hair, silver eyeshadow and bracelets and rings. The lehenga costs $7718 (Rs 5,81,088.61).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

For the third look, Kriti wore a silver ‘Nazli’ embroidered blouse and skirt teamed with a colourful embroidered lehenga. The look was accessorised with bracelet and rings from Cartier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Kriti’s makeup was done by Sandhya Shekar and her hair was styled by Florian Hurel.

Which look do you like the most?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!