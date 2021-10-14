Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous on Vogue India’s digital cover; pics inside

October 14, 2021 4:40:02 pm
Kriti Sanon has graced the cover of Vogue India’s latest digital issue. The Mimi actor looked lovely in a heavily embroidered gold ‘Gazella’ lehenga set by Ritu Kumar.
The silk organza lehenga was teamed with a halter neck choli with an embroidered collar and a keyhole in front. The lehenga costs $6,701 (Rs 5,04,866.74).
View this post on Instagram
Keeping her makeup simple, Kriti’s look was rounded off with a Cartier necklace and ring. Her hair was left open in soft curls.
In the second look, she looked dreamy in yet another Ritu Kumar ensemble — an ivory ‘Florance’ embroidered silk organza lehenga set with a strappy choli. She completed the look with open wavy hair, silver eyeshadow and bracelets and rings. The lehenga costs $7718 (Rs 5,81,088.61).
View this post on Instagram
For the third look, Kriti wore a silver ‘Nazli’ embroidered blouse and skirt teamed with a colourful embroidered lehenga. The look was accessorised with bracelet and rings from Cartier.
View this post on Instagram
Kriti’s makeup was done by Sandhya Shekar and her hair was styled by Florian Hurel.
Which look do you like the most?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-