Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she turns muse for designer Manish Malhotra

August 24, 2021 8:50:21 pm
Kriti Sanon turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra and looked like a dream in a crimson lehenga which featured heavy, intricate zardosi work.
The lehenga set — from his Nooraniyat collection — looked exquisite as it was styled with a tulle dupatta. The ethnic look was brought together with bridal make-up — red and white dots on the forehead, and accessorised with a statement neckpiece, chooda and nath, in keeping with the bridal look.
The designer took to Instagram to share snippets from his collection. “The perfect muse @kritisanon takes over #Nooraniyat – The Bridal Edit with her exquisite charm and enchanting beauty,” he wrote.
In the past, Sara Ali Khan had donned outfits from the same collection and looked stunning. She was mostly seen in pastel shades and sequins.
What do you think of her look?
