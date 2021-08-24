Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she turns muse for designer Manish Malhotra

Kriti Sanon turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra and looked like a dream in a crimson lehenga which featured heavy, intricate zardosi work.

The lehenga set — from his Nooraniyat collection — looked exquisite as it was styled with a tulle dupatta. The ethnic look was brought together with bridal make-up — red and white dots on the forehead, and accessorised with a statement neckpiece, chooda and nath, in keeping with the bridal look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

The designer took to Instagram to share snippets from his collection. “The perfect muse @kritisanon takes over #Nooraniyat – The Bridal Edit with her exquisite charm and enchanting beauty,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

In the past, Sara Ali Khan had donned outfits from the same collection and looked stunning. She was mostly seen in pastel shades and sequins.

ALSO READ | Celeb fashion: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red sequin lehenga set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

What do you think of her look?