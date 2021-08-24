scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she turns muse for designer Manish Malhotra

"Kriti Sanon enthralls in our bridal glory while rejoicing in its modern construct," the designer wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 24, 2021 8:50:21 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra and looked like a dream in a crimson lehenga which featured heavy, intricate zardosi work.

The lehenga set — from his Nooraniyat collection — looked exquisite as it was styled with a tulle dupatta. The ethnic look was brought together with bridal make-up — red and white dots on the forehead, and accessorised with a statement neckpiece, chooda and nath, in keeping with the bridal look.

ALSO READ |‘Title track had 18 changes for Rani’: Manish Malhotra recalls designing for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

 

The designer took to Instagram to share snippets from his collection. “The perfect muse @kritisanon takes over #Nooraniyat – The Bridal Edit with her exquisite charm and enchanting beauty,” he wrote.

In the past, Sara Ali Khan had donned outfits from the same collection and looked stunning. She was mostly seen in pastel shades and sequins.

ALSO READ |Celeb fashion: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red sequin lehenga set

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

What do you think of her look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pics: A look at Khloé Kardashian’s stylish fashion moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement