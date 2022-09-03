scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Kriti Sanon dazzles in hot pink dress, Tiger Shroff keeps it dapper in yellow suit on Koffee with Karan

Apart from their candid avatars on the talk show, the 'Heropanti 'duo impressed us with their immaculate style

Koffee with KaranKriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made appearance on Koffee with Karan (Source: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

The seventh season of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan is keeping the audience hooked with every next episode.  After an interesting episode with Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, next on the couch were actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, who made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti. Apart from their candid avatars on the show, the duo impressed us with their immaculate style.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Kriti, who never fails to impress us with her chic sartorial choice, made heads turn in a hot pink one-shoulder, body-hugging dress featuring ruffles around the shoulder running to the full length of the outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) 

The Mimi actor teamed the outfit with powder pink pumps and silver hoops. Wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail, she rounded off the look with subtle bronzed makeup. “Cotton Candy and some ☕️,” she captioned the post.

Tiger left us impressed with his not-so-subtle dapper sense of style on the talk show. The actor looked nothing less than charming in a lemon yellow suit complete with a sleek white shirt.

Also Read | |Ananya Panday dazzles in neon dress, Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper for Koffee with Karan

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) 

His sunglasses and white sneakers elevated his suave and stylish look further.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share a clip of the episode. “Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo,” he said in the tweet.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 07:10:25 pm
Next Story

After Paras Kalnawat, Alma Hussein quits Anupamaa: ‘Just standing behind, not much to do…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As Manipur JD(U) MLAs cross over to BJP, claws out for each other

As Manipur JD(U) MLAs cross over to BJP, claws out for each other

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it
Vamsee Juluri writes

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it

Gujarat youth won't give an inch of land to AAP's ‘revdi & bevdi’ politics: Tejasvi Surya

Gujarat youth won't give an inch of land to AAP's ‘revdi & bevdi’ politics: Tejasvi Surya

In 5 charts: India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy

In 5 charts: India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

tomatina, tomato fight
Spaniards paint the town red at Tomatina 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement