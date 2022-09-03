Kriti Sanon dazzles in hot pink dress, Tiger Shroff keeps it dapper in yellow suit on Koffee with Karan

The seventh season of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan is keeping the audience hooked with every next episode. After an interesting episode with Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, next on the couch were actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, who made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti. Apart from their candid avatars on the show, the duo impressed us with their immaculate style.

Kriti, who never fails to impress us with her chic sartorial choice, made heads turn in a hot pink one-shoulder, body-hugging dress featuring ruffles around the shoulder running to the full length of the outfit.

The Mimi actor teamed the outfit with powder pink pumps and silver hoops. Wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail, she rounded off the look with subtle bronzed makeup. “Cotton Candy and some ☕️,” she captioned the post.

Tiger left us impressed with his not-so-subtle dapper sense of style on the talk show. The actor looked nothing less than charming in a lemon yellow suit complete with a sleek white shirt.

His sunglasses and white sneakers elevated his suave and stylish look further.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share a clip of the episode. “Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo,” he said in the tweet.

