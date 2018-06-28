Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Swara Bhaskar, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi: Who wore what at Anand L Rai’s star-studded birthday bash

From Kriti Sanon to Swara Bhaskar, the who's who of Bollywood were seen attending director Anand L Rai's birthday bash in Mumbai. From vibrant shades to military prints, let's take a look at who wore what to the party.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2018 7:52:22 pm
Anand L Rai birthday, Anand L Rai birthday bash, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Huma Qureshi (L), Kriti Sanon (C) and Swara Bhaskar: Here’s the style file of Bollywood celebs at Anand L Rai’s birthday bash. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Director Anand L Rai, who celebrated his birthday recently threw a star-studded bash in Mumbai. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, to name a few. While it was Sharma who caught our attention with her onion pink wrap-over velvet top teamed with matching trousers, the other beauties too made us sit up and take notice. Let’s take a look at who wore what.

Kriti Sanon

The Raabta actor went for a street style look in a military print mini that she styled with a pair of white sneakers. Minimal make-up with hair styled in beautiful waves rounded off her look.

Anand L Rai birthday, Anand L Rai birthday bash, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon in a military print dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Pednekar was dressed in a caramel coloured silk dress from Appapop. She complemented her strappy midi with a pair of clear heels, hoop earrings and a statement black bag. Although we did like her outfit, we think her make-up needed attention. Being too liberal with the foundation doesn’t make a strong case.

Anand L Rai birthday, Anand L Rai birthday bash, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bhumi Pednekar in Appapop.(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi

The Jolly LLB 2 actor picked a tangerine semi-sheer dress for the bash. We like how she teamed it with a white longline jacket, casually thrown-over the shoulders that added an interesting element to her look. However, she went too heavy on the concealer and it was evident from her cakey make-up.

Anand L Rai birthday, Anand L Rai birthday bash, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Huma Qureshi opted for a vibrant ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhaskar

Bhaskar made for an impressive style statement in a pair of striped, paper bag waist trousers teamed with a strappy white, crop top. We think she looks ultra-chic and her outfit can be a great choice for a summer evening outing with friends. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded it off with a pair of strappy heels. For the make-up, she went for nude pink lips with thickly-lined eyes.

Anand L Rai birthday, Anand L Rai birthday bash, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Swara Bhaskar at Anand L Rai’s birthday party. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty

Penty went for a black cocktail dress that included semi-sheer detail on the hemline. A pair of matching strappy heels with hoop earrings and a beige clutch were styled with her outfit.

Anand L Rai birthday, Anand L Rai birthday bash, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Diana Penty in a black dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

