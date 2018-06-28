Swara Bhaskar, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi: Who wore what at Anand L Rai’s star-studded birthday bash

Director Anand L Rai, who celebrated his birthday recently threw a star-studded bash in Mumbai. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, to name a few. While it was Sharma who caught our attention with her onion pink wrap-over velvet top teamed with matching trousers, the other beauties too made us sit up and take notice. Let’s take a look at who wore what.
Kriti Sanon
The Raabta actor went for a street style look in a military print mini that she styled with a pair of white sneakers. Minimal make-up with hair styled in beautiful waves rounded off her look.
Bhumi Pednekar
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Pednekar was dressed in a caramel coloured silk dress from Appapop. She complemented her strappy midi with a pair of clear heels, hoop earrings and a statement black bag. Although we did like her outfit, we think her make-up needed attention. Being too liberal with the foundation doesn’t make a strong case.
Huma Qureshi
The Jolly LLB 2 actor picked a tangerine semi-sheer dress for the bash. We like how she teamed it with a white longline jacket, casually thrown-over the shoulders that added an interesting element to her look. However, she went too heavy on the concealer and it was evident from her cakey make-up.
Swara Bhaskar
Bhaskar made for an impressive style statement in a pair of striped, paper bag waist trousers teamed with a strappy white, crop top. We think she looks ultra-chic and her outfit can be a great choice for a summer evening outing with friends. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded it off with a pair of strappy heels. For the make-up, she went for nude pink lips with thickly-lined eyes.
Diana Penty
Penty went for a black cocktail dress that included semi-sheer detail on the hemline. A pair of matching strappy heels with hoop earrings and a beige clutch were styled with her outfit.
Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.
