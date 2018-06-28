Swara Bhaskar, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi: Who wore what at Anand L Rai’s star-studded birthday bash

Huma Qureshi (L), Kriti Sanon (C) and Swara Bhaskar: Here’s the style file of Bollywood celebs at Anand L Rai’s birthday bash. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Huma Qureshi (L), Kriti Sanon (C) and Swara Bhaskar: Here’s the style file of Bollywood celebs at Anand L Rai’s birthday bash. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Director Anand L Rai, who celebrated his birthday recently threw a star-studded bash in Mumbai. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, to name a few. While it was Sharma who caught our attention with her onion pink wrap-over velvet top teamed with matching trousers, the other beauties too made us sit up and take notice. Let’s take a look at who wore what.

Kriti Sanon

The Raabta actor went for a street style look in a military print mini that she styled with a pair of white sneakers. Minimal make-up with hair styled in beautiful waves rounded off her look.

Kriti Sanon in a military print dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon in a military print dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Pednekar was dressed in a caramel coloured silk dress from Appapop. She complemented her strappy midi with a pair of clear heels, hoop earrings and a statement black bag. Although we did like her outfit, we think her make-up needed attention. Being too liberal with the foundation doesn’t make a strong case.

Bhumi Pednekar in Appapop.(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar in Appapop.(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi

The Jolly LLB 2 actor picked a tangerine semi-sheer dress for the bash. We like how she teamed it with a white longline jacket, casually thrown-over the shoulders that added an interesting element to her look. However, she went too heavy on the concealer and it was evident from her cakey make-up.

Huma Qureshi opted for a vibrant ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi opted for a vibrant ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhaskar

Bhaskar made for an impressive style statement in a pair of striped, paper bag waist trousers teamed with a strappy white, crop top. We think she looks ultra-chic and her outfit can be a great choice for a summer evening outing with friends. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded it off with a pair of strappy heels. For the make-up, she went for nude pink lips with thickly-lined eyes.

Swara Bhaskar at Anand L Rai’s birthday party. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Swara Bhaskar at Anand L Rai’s birthday party. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty

Penty went for a black cocktail dress that included semi-sheer detail on the hemline. A pair of matching strappy heels with hoop earrings and a beige clutch were styled with her outfit.

Diana Penty in a black dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty in a black dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

