Celeb style: Kriti Sanon looks magical in saris; here’s proof

Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe is a perfect mix of traditional and contemporary outfits. As such, she always keeps us on our toes with her stunning sartorial choices every time she is on a promotion spree. So it was not surprising that the actor left us wanting for more when she stepped out to promote her latest release, Bachchan Pandey.

Looks like modern saris are Kriti’s choice for the season as she donned three beautiful saris and aced them all equally.

She amped up the glamour quotient in this customised black Manish Malhotra sari that featured sequins all over. The sheer sari was paired with a halter-neck black blouse.

Leaving her wavy locks open, she accessorised with oxidised silver earrings and rings. The actor added the finishing touches with kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Prior to this, she kept it bright and beautiful in a printed orange sari by designer Anita Dongre. “The subtly-embroidered saree is luxuriously light, and sustainable, created using vegan fibres,” the designer wrote.

It was paired with minimal jewellery and a fresh face of makeup.

Rocking yet another sustainable sari by the designer, she looked absolutely breathtaking in a printed green flowy sari teamed with a matching blouse and gold jewellery.

A bright blue bindi, pink lip colour, subtle pink eyeshadow and a hint of blush completed her look.

