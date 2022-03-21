scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 21, 2022
Must Read

Celeb style: Kriti Sanon looks magical in saris; here’s proof

Take a look at Kriti's gorgeous sari looks!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 21, 2022 10:50:47 am
Kriti SanonKriti Sanon looks enchanting in this black sari. (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe is a perfect mix of traditional and contemporary outfits. As such, she always keeps us on our toes with her stunning sartorial choices every time she is on a promotion spree. So it was not surprising that the actor left us wanting for more when she stepped out to promote her latest release, Bachchan Pandey.

ALSO READ |Airport fashion: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs opt for comfy ensembles

Looks like modern saris are Kriti’s choice for the season as she donned three beautiful saris and aced them all equally.

She amped up the glamour quotient in this customised black Manish Malhotra sari that featured sequins all over. The sheer sari was paired with a halter-neck black blouse.

Leaving her wavy locks open, she accessorised with oxidised silver earrings and rings. The actor added the finishing touches with kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

ALSO READ |Anushka Sharma looked lovely at Virat Kohli’s 100th Test Match felicitation ceremony

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) 

Prior to this, she kept it bright and beautiful in a printed orange sari by designer Anita Dongre. “The subtly-embroidered saree is luxuriously light, and sustainable, created using vegan fibres,” the designer wrote.

It was paired with minimal jewellery and a fresh face of makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) 

Rocking yet another sustainable sari by the designer, she looked absolutely breathtaking in a printed green flowy sari teamed with a matching blouse and gold jewellery.

A bright blue bindi, pink lip colour, subtle pink eyeshadow and a hint of blush completed her look.

ALSO READ |This mini skirt is the new breakout spring fashion trend, and it’s everywhere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rajiv Gandhi park-feature
Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre prepares to welcome tourists after two years

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement