Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a black lehenga jacket outfit

Black is often the perfect pick for an evening event and thanks to Bollywood celebrities who never fail to give us fashion inspiration, if you want to style black outfits, you do not need to look any further. Recently, Kriti Sanon was spotted looking gorgeous in a Sunaina Khera outfit at the Umang 2019 event. For the occasion, Sanon picked a hand embroidered tulle lehenga with a silk taffeta floor length jacket.

Advertising

The outfit was styled with a multi-layered diamond and emerald neckpiece that she paired with stud earrings. Hair styled into a messy ponytail and smokey eye makeup completed her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, Sanon was seen in a tropical outfit from Shubhika’s collection. The pink and green palazzo looked a little fussy but we liked the way her stylist Sukriti Grover styled her look with a neat hairdo and soft makeup.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, Sanon was seen at the 2018 International Film Festival of India in Goa. The Housefull 4 actor picked a cherry pink dress by Lola by Suman B for the occasion and we think she looked lovely. The outfit – a beautiful medley of breezy style and structured silhouettes – complemented her svelte frame well.

Her dress was teamed with statement earrings from Outhouse Jewellery and a ring from Varun Raheja’s Azotiique. Dark kohl-eyes with a tinge of warm pink eyeshadow and a nude pink lip shade rounded out her look well.

Advertising

What do you think of her latest look?