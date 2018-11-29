Kriti Sanon aces street style in these casual dresses; see pics

When you don’t know what to wear, pick up a dress and you are sorted. The versatile outfit can serve as a fabulous solution for a movie night, a date, brunch with friends and also as travel wear. Recently, Kriti Sanon gave us two interesting looks and both of them in dresses.

We love her look in a noodle strap blue and black midi dress by Vedikam. The number with the plunging V-neckline, and flared blue skirt with gingham prints, ruched at the waist looked lovely on her. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her outfit was rounded out with comfy white sneakers and black shades.

For another occasion, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor opted for a simple black dress that she teamed with a long geometric print shrug.

Prior to this, Sanon was seen at the 2018 International Film Festival of India in Goa. The Housefull 4 actor picked a cherry pink dress by Lola by Suman B for the occasion and we think she looked lovely. The outfit – a beautiful medley of breezy style and structured silhouettes – complemented her svelte frame.

Styled by ace celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, her dress was teamed with statement earrings by Outhouse Jewellery and a ring by Varun Raheja’s Azotiique. Dark kohl-eyes with a tinge of warm pink eyeshadow and a nude pink lip shade rounded out her look well.

Sanon shared pictures on Instagram. She also posted a series from the event where she had shared the stage with Life Of Pi actor Adil Hussain.