Kriti Sanon looks lovely as she turns showstopper for designers Shyamal & Bhumika at India Couture Week 2019

Actor Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for designers Shyamal and Bhumika at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in a stunning beige lehenga. The attire had traditional embroidery along with intricate embellishments and surface ornamentations with elaborate beading, silk thread embroidery and floral motifs in gold zardosi thread all over it.

Advertising

Shyamal and Bhumika’s Indian Couture Collection for the season is inspired by the Renaissance period, which marks the rebirth of art, architecture, music, couture and theatre from the medieval ages to modernity. The designer couple travelled to the birthplace of the Renaissance cultural movement to explore inspirations for the collection.

Check some of the pictures here.

Sanon paired her lehenga with a heavy neckpiece and matching earrings, while her make-up comprised of bold highlighters and smoky eyes. Talking about the collection Sanon said, “The Shyamal Bhumika woman is someone who is full of complexities while being strong and in touch with her femininity. She confidently takes on life with a deep-rooted pride in her heritage and culture, seamlessly adapting to contemporary times.”

Speaking about their collaboration with India Couture Week 2019, Shyamal & Bhumika said, “We are very excited to showcase our couture collection ‘The Renaissance Muse’ at India Couture Week 2019. This collection is extremely special to us, we have utilised the most elaborate embroideries in couture. We’ve worked towards modernising the Indian traditional crafts that are showcased through our handworked embroideries. It is an attempt to give a better modernising outlook through trend centric offerings and a timeless iconic bridal look inspired by our love for colour, texture, meadows and gardens. Our collection signifies a wonderful connection between conventional and present-day India.”