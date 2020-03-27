Bored? Play with hairstyles like Kriti Sanon

From pigtails to low-ponytail, take the most basic cues the actor has to offer. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) From pigtails to low-ponytail, take the most basic cues the actor has to offer. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is not only Kriti Sanon’s fuss-free fashion choices that has our undivided attention, we also like how the actor keeps it simple when it comes to her hairstyles. So if you are feeling bored at home and are game for some experimenting, here are a few hairstyles of the actor that are super-easy to recreate. So get set for a new look.

There’s nothing like a classic top-knot bun. It is chic and works best even if your hair it a little oily. Wear a scrunchie to elevate the look, or accessorise it with little colourful bobby pins to add a fun element.

The wet hair look has had a major moment in the past few years. It might seem intimidating to replicate, but it is one of the easiest hairstyles. Begin with damp hair and carefully apply a hair mousse or gel and with your fingers, sculpting your hair to perfection. Then apply a little gel to the roots and comb as you like.

We weren’t the biggest fans of pigtails in school but looks like it is one of the most-sorted hairstyles today. It is not only easy, there are also numerous variations ranging from fishtails to mermaid and Dutch. Choose whatever you like; in fact they are also the easiest and the cheapest way to get curls. Just braid usually and sleep overnight only to wake up with salon-like curls.

Amp up your look with a headband, just like the Heropanti actor. In order to get a similar look, tie your hair loosely. Next, pull out a few hair strands roughly and wear your hairband like you usually do. If in the process there’s extra strands of hair coming out, tuck it in the hairband and you are all set.

The low-ponytail is as romantic as it gets. All you need to do is spritz some hair spray and give it a messy look. Then tie your ponytail as low as you can and once you secure it with a hair-tie, push your hair at the crown to add some volume. Then take a strand and wrap your hair-tie with it. You have a chic hairstyle in barely 5 minutes.

