Kriti Sanon continues her love affair with ruffles with a striking red sari

Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in an Arpita Mehta ruffle sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in an Arpita Mehta ruffle sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Kriti Sanon’s love for ruffles seems to be growing stronger with each passing day. The actor, who has been spotted donning this style on a number of occasions, added yet another lovely piece to her fashionable list with a ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta, for whom she turned muse.

The ruby red, tiered sari from the designer’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled ‘Enchanted Forest’ featured a ruffled dupatta, which was styled with a matching, sleeveless thread and mirror embroidered blouse. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, the sari is an ideal choice for an evening party. Accessorising with oversized jhumkas, she rounded out her look with a neutral make-up palette and soft wavy hairdo.

Like we said, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor has been spotted wearing ruffles on more than one occassion. Let’s take a look at her past experiments!

She was seen wearing an off-shoulder Gauri and Nainika number while attending an awards function. The Mustard taffeta silk tiered gown gave a Disney princess vibe and she chose to team it with black and gold-painted danglers from Minerali Store.

She looked pretty as a picture in a one-shoulder pastel pink dress from Rutu Neeva featuring a ruffle detail along the shoulder and bust that added an interesting element. Grover accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching pendant. Minimal make-up, kohled eyes and pink lips completed her look.

Sanon sizzled on the red carpet at the Star Screen Awards this year as she stepped out in an elaborate structured gown from Gaurav Gupta. We like the array of ruffles at the hem, which gave the illusion of black fire as the flames wrapped themselves around the actor’s svelte figure. The chic embellishments and sheer work brought an element of sultriness to the attire.

Kriti Sanon in Gaurav Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon in Gaurav Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Sanon’s ‘ruffle looks’? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

