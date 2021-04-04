Kriti Sanon redefines power dressing as she features on a magazine cover

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram is proof of her impeccable sense of style. The actor recently featured on the cover of fashion magazine Cosmopolitan and belted out one great look after the other. For the cover, she was seen in a white bralette top which she teamed with an off-white blazer. The actor looked stunning as she accessorised it with gold hoop earrings. Sharing it, she wrote, “I like Real.. because Real is Rare!”

She was seen in various blazer looks as she experimented with colours and cuts. For instance, she looked gorgeous in this bottle green ensemble as she teamed this with a black bralette top. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “If you are still trying to dictate how women should dress, it really makes me question where we are headed.”

In the series of pictures shared, she can be seen experimenting with power dressing, opting for checked blazers and then going for nude shades. She rounded off most of the look with smokey eyes and hair styled in an unkempt way. Check out the pictures here.

What do you think of her look?

