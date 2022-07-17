scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

From Kriti Sanon to Ranbir Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (July 11-July 17)

Take a look at what your favourite B-town celebs wore this week!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 1:20:20 pm
Fashion Hits & Misses , Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha PataniCheck out what B-toen celebs wore this week(Source: Varinder Chawala; designed by Angshuman Maity)

No matter what, most B-town celebs stay updated on fashion and keep it trendy. Be it airport looks or for promotional events, they serve us with different styles. Some we like, while some others miss the mark. Check out what the stars wore this week!

HIT: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, Hits and misses this week The actor looked super cool and casual in her outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Heropanti actor kept her outfit casually fashionable this week. Wearing a black denim jacket over a white plain top, the actor paired it with black denim short skirt and white high tops. She left her hair loose and looked cool in the outfit.

Also Read | |From Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty: Fashion hits and misses (May 16- May 22)

HIT: Disha Patani 

Disha Patani, hits and misses this week The actor looked super chic and elegant in her ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked ethereal in a red body-fit gown. With beige heels and a deep neckline, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous.

HIT: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, hits and misses this week The actor gave bohemian vibes this week (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Who better than Tara Sutaria to carry the Bohemian vibe? With a multi patterned deep-neck crop-top paired with a striped red overcoat, the actor aced the fashion game; it was hard to take eyes off her. She paired it with simple denim hot-pants giving full Boho-chic vibes.

HIT: Himansh Kohli

Himansh Kohli, hits and misses this week The actor kept it casual while going around the city (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted in blue loose denims and a black and orange oversized shirt. He paired the outfit with white shoes and a pair of glasses.

HIT: Aamir Khan

Amir Khan, hits and misses this week The actor was spotted in a traditional attire (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor donned a traditional attire this week and we love it. He wore a blue long kurta with white pajamas and paired it with simple brown shoes.

MISS: Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundra, hits and misses this week The actor was spotted in formals this week (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor donned a shimmery grey coat with a black bow. He paired it with black trousers and shoes. We are not so sure about this outfit this week.

Also Read | |From Tamannaah Bhatia to Vaani Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 9-May 15)

HIT: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, hits and misses this week The father-to-be was spotted in an all black outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The to-be father looked dapper in a all-black outfit. He chose a plain black kurta along with a shimmery black half overcoat and paired it with simple black pants and formal shoes. Making a heart sign while posing, the actor looked charming.

MISS: Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, hits and misses Vaani Kapoor spotted in a pink ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor’s ensemble did not go down well. She wore a transparent corset strapless top and paired it with pink palazzo pants. The outfit appealed to be too gaudy.

