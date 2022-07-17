From Kriti Sanon to Ranbir Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (July 11-July 17)

July 17, 2022 1:20:20 pm
No matter what, most B-town celebs stay updated on fashion and keep it trendy. Be it airport looks or for promotional events, they serve us with different styles. Some we like, while some others miss the mark. Check out what the stars wore this week!
HIT: Kriti Sanon
The Heropanti actor kept her outfit casually fashionable this week. Wearing a black denim jacket over a white plain top, the actor paired it with black denim short skirt and white high tops. She left her hair loose and looked cool in the outfit.
HIT: Disha Patani
The actor looked ethereal in a red body-fit gown. With beige heels and a deep neckline, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous.
HIT: Tara Sutaria
Who better than Tara Sutaria to carry the Bohemian vibe? With a multi patterned deep-neck crop-top paired with a striped red overcoat, the actor aced the fashion game; it was hard to take eyes off her. She paired it with simple denim hot-pants giving full Boho-chic vibes.
HIT: Himansh Kohli
The actor was spotted in blue loose denims and a black and orange oversized shirt. He paired the outfit with white shoes and a pair of glasses.
HIT: Aamir Khan
The actor donned a traditional attire this week and we love it. He wore a blue long kurta with white pajamas and paired it with simple brown shoes.
MISS: Karan Kundrra
The actor donned a shimmery grey coat with a black bow. He paired it with black trousers and shoes. We are not so sure about this outfit this week.
HIT: Ranbir Kapoor
The to-be father looked dapper in a all-black outfit. He chose a plain black kurta along with a shimmery black half overcoat and paired it with simple black pants and formal shoes. Making a heart sign while posing, the actor looked charming.
MISS: Vaani Kapoor
The actor’s ensemble did not go down well. She wore a transparent corset strapless top and paired it with pink palazzo pants. The outfit appealed to be too gaudy.
