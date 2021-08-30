scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Kriti Sanon or Radhika Apte: Who styled the polka dots dress better?

Both actors were seen wearing polka dots dresses, bringing the fashion trend back and how!

August 30, 2021 12:30:36 pm
What do you think of their looks? (Source: Sukriti Grover, Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Some trends are forever. One of them is polka dots. As much as one would like to identify it as a 60s trend, it keeps making a fashionable entry into our wardrobes every now and then. As such, it is not surprising to see B-Town divas rocking the print ever so often!

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in a classic red and black polka dots dress from designer Aniket Satam. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls.

The off-shoulder outfit was elevated with the ruffle details. Check out the pictures below.

Radhika Apte, too, was seen looking lovely in a monochrome polka dots dress. Styled by Who Wore What When, the outfit was sleek and chic and to the actor’s credit, she pulled it off really well. Her short hairdo and minimalistic accessories elevated the look further.

We quite like how she went minimal with the make-up, making it a great morning look.

What do you of their look?

