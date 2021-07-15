Kriti Sanon keeps it bright in a body-hugging hot pink dress (pictures inside)

What do you think of her look? (Photo: kritisanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon always steps out in style. As such, the Mimi actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a hot pink short dress as she was clicked by the paparazzi.

The body-hugging outfit had slightly puffy sleeves and a wide square neck. The look was pulled together with filled-in eyebrows, a similar shade of lipstick, and hair at the centre. She accessorised it with silver hoop earrings.

Check out the pictures here.

Kriti Sanon stepped out in style and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon stepped out in style and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She paired the outfit with funky stilettos which added a nice pop of colour to the already bright look.

Kriti Sanon struck pose for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon struck pose for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon kept the look understated. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon kept the look understated. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her personal style has always been simple and understated. Here are some instances.

In all these looks, we dig how she experimented with fashion while keeping things simple. She lets a bindi or statement earrings elevate the whole look.

What do you think of her recent looks?