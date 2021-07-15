scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

Kriti Sanon keeps it bright in a body-hugging hot pink dress (pictures inside)

We like how Kriti Sanon usually keeps it simple yet extremely stylish at all times!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 3:00:34 pm
kriti sanon, kriti sanon photos, kriti sanon instagram, kriti sanon cosmopolitan magazine cover, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Photo: kritisanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon always steps out in style. As such, the Mimi actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a hot pink short dress as she was clicked by the paparazzi.

The body-hugging outfit had slightly puffy sleeves and a wide square neck. The look was pulled together with filled-in eyebrows, a similar shade of lipstick, and hair at the centre. She accessorised it with silver hoop earrings.

Check out the pictures here.

Kriti Sanon stepped out in style and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She paired the outfit with funky stilettos which added a nice pop of colour to the already bright look.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kriti Sanon struck pose for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
ALSO READ |Celeb fashion: Kriti Sanon loves to experiment with colours, silhouettes and styles
Kriti Sanon kept the look understated. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her personal style has always been simple and understated. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In all these looks, we dig how she experimented with fashion while keeping things simple. She lets a bindi or statement earrings elevate the whole look.

What do you think of her recent looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

MasterChef Australia 2021, Winner of MasterChef Australia, Justin Narayan dishes, MasterChef India-origin contestant, indianexpress.com, Indian Express
In pictures: MasterChef Australia 2021 winner Justin Narayan’s culinary journey on the show

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement