Fashion extravaganza at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

As the awards season begins, Bollywood is keeping its fashion game strong. In attendance on the red carpet at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019, several B-towners sashayed in flaunting their best couture. While some opted for ethnic ensembles, others strolled in wearing aesthetic gowns.
Take a look at how B-Town left us impressed with their fashion choices.
Tapsee Pannu
In a sequined Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble, Tapsee Pannu looked stunning. Her blouse had puffy sheer sleeves with sequins encrusted and a sweetheart cut. Her hair was tied in a messy bun, complementing lightly contoured and bronzed cheeks with pink glossy lip. For the jewellery, she went for diamond danglers from Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery.
Malaika Arora
Donning a Raghavendra Rathore gown, Malaika looked nothing less than magnificent leaving us spellbound all over again. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the gown featured a short kurta with intricate golden threadwork, all flowing into a gown with multiple soft frills. For her makeup, she went for smokey brown eyes, a generous dose of highlighter and a mauve nude lip. She kept the accessories minimal with just plain ruby studs from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery.
Ayushmann Khurana
Ayushmann Khurana made a dapper entry at the awards function. Wearing a black waistcoat with black trousers, he pulled the look together with a bright silver overcoat which made the outfit stand out. He completed his look with a sleek black tie and dark brown shoes.
Sobhita Dhulipala
Bringing back the 90s, Dhulipala donned a gorgeous bottle green Benarasi sari by Kshitij Jalori. She carried a potli with golden detailing and wore traditional golden jewellery from Amrapali jewels. For the makeup, she went for kohl-rimmed eyes and a glossy red lip, completed with juttis from Fizzy Goblet.
For the awards function, the Pagalpanti actor went for a gorgeous flowing lehenga in red. The blouse and lehenga had floral motifs in a deep red colour. The look was pulled together with a sheer red shrug with frills. On the jewellery front, she went for a diamond necklace. For her makeup, she chose a soft base with cherry red lips to complement the entire look.
