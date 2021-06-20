Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in black; check out the pics

June 20, 2021 11:40:40 am
Kriti Sanon was recently seen in a series of pictures and she looked ravishing in all the photos. The actor was seen in an outfit from the label ALIGNE. The one off-shoulder top was teamed with matching pants and accessorised with a statement belt. Needless to say, the outfit really accentuated her svelte frame and the belt gave a nice structure to the frame.
Check out the pictures here.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was rounded off with smokey eyes and minimal make-up. You can check the video here.
The actor really pulls off black. One of her most enduring looks is from 2019. She was seen in this Sunaina Khera outfit at the Umang. It consisted of a hand embroidered tulle lehenga paired with a silk taffeta floor-length jacket.
What do you think of her look?
