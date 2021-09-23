Kriti Sanon dazzles in exquisite Manish Malhotra creations; see pics

Kriti Sanon has often made magic in designer Manish Malhotra’s creations. And she only continued the dreamy streak when she recently shared pictures of herself looking breathtaking in the designer’s Nooraniyat collection — which ranged from lehenga sets to signature sequin sari.

The Mimi actor looked pretty as she struck a pose in pastel lehenga sets replete with exquisite detailing that spoke of the the ace designer’s artistry. The outfit was styled with equally elegant jewellery, especially the nath, that suited her very well.

Kriti was also seen looking gorgeous in a sequin sari, which has been one of Malhotra’s most successful fashion projects. This was accessorised with pretty tiara-like headband.

The Nooraniyat collection has also been donned by Sara Ali Khan. In pictures shared earlier, the Raabta actor looked radiant in bridal attire, in the traditional red and gold combination. Check out the pictures here.

So pretty, isn’t it?

