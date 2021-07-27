Birthday girl Kriti Sanon looks chic in a printed co-ord set

Kriti Sanon is, unarguably, one of the most versatile and loved Bollywood actors. In a career spanning just seven years, she has made a place for herself in everyone’s hearts not just with her wonderful films but also her splendid fashion sense.

Sanon, who turned 31 today, celebrated her birthday last evening with Laxman Utekar, director of her newly-released film, Mimi, and other members of the crew.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Kriti Sanon was spotted with the director of her film, Mimi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon was spotted with the director of her film, Mimi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

As always, Kriti looked absolutely stunning in a multicoloured co-ord ensemble which was styled in a simple way. With her hair tied in a messy ponytail, she kept it minimal with her makeup and accessories, and let her beautiful features and alluring smile do all the talking.

Kriti opted for a multicoloured co-ord teamed with a pair of chunky sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti opted for a multicoloured co-ord teamed with a pair of chunky sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti is checking all the right boxes with her fashion of late. She sported some great looks during the promotion of her film Mimi and carried them with utmost grace and style.

Recently, she left everyone in awe of her in this vibrant pink bodycon dress. She looked stunning with her contrasting eye makeup and straightened hair.

She took her fashion quotient a notch higher in this royal blue velvet dress.

Kriti kept it casual and stylish in this Naeem Khan ensemble. This white trousers and top accentuated her tall frame and made the entire look super chic.

Kriti looked stylish in this brown dress and matching heels. She completed the look with large hoop earrings and her hair tied in a bun.