Monday, December 14, 2020
Kriti Sanon’s strapless dress is perfect for New Year’s Eve

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actor was seen in a colourful dress designed by Malak El Ezzawy. Click here to see pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 14, 2020 5:30:40 pm
kriti sanon coronavirusWhat are you planning to wear for NYE? (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon often experiments with her style choices and the results are always amazing! Thus, when the actor took to social media to share the details of her latest outfit — we fast-forwarded to the NYE. And if you too are looking to making a fashionable exit from 2020, then your search ends right here!

But before we go on to share more about the outfit, take a look at Kriti’s latest picture!

The actor went for a soft grunge look. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)
ALSO READ |Kriti Sanon has impeccable style, is a delight to dress: Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actor was seen in a mini dress with off-shoulder sweetheart neckline and colourful tassel detailing. However, it was the long trail which stole the show.

The actor was styled by Sukriti Grover. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)
ALSO READ |I value comfort over trends at all times, says Kriti Sanon

Designed by Malak El Ezzawy, the dress was styled with minimal accessories — golden rings and a pair of statement hoops. For hair and makeup, Kriti opted for deep red and maroon eyeshadow and a messy hairdo.

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

A pair of strappy black heels and oodles of glamour completed the look!

