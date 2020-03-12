From Kriti Sanon to Kareena Kapoor Khan: B-Town shows love for chikankari this summer

The breezy, summer-ready palazzo sets have become a trend in India. The breezy, summer-ready palazzo sets have become a trend in India.

Bollywood clearly has a soft corner for the humble chikankari work, as we often see actors like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor stepping out in ethnic wear featuring the delicate embroidery work. But looks like the trend has caught on as we recently we saw Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan wear similar outfits in two different colours. Looks like the breezy, summer-ready outfits are set to become a trend this season.

The Luka Chuppi actor’s closet is a mixed bag of ethnic separates that she wears on her off days. Recently, she was spotted in a black kurta and palazzo set that featured white chikankari work on it. Often seen in sweatshirts, dresses, and even joggers, it was refreshing to Kriti step out in ethnic wear.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The actor was spotted outside her dance class. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted outside her dance class. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She kept her look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She kept her look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti accessorised the outfit with a black and yellow tote bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti accessorised the outfit with a black and yellow tote bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Housefull 4 actor’s monochromatic outfit was accessorised with a black and yellow embellished tote bag, and a pair of Kolhapuris by Aprajita Toor.

We also spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white chikankari kurta and palazzo set. The Good Newzz actor was seen with son Taimur as the Pataudi family gathered for Holi celebrations. Unlike, Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra, Kareena decided to go all white for her Holi look.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in an all-white look on Holi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor was spotted in an all-white look on Holi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was spotted with son, Taimur. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted with son, Taimur. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It is a known fact that the Pataudi family has unconditional love for traditional white outfits, be it Sara’s everyday look or Kareena‘s birthday bash, the family is often seen in white outfits.

We like how the actor kept her look fuss-free by ditching makeup and rounding off her look with black Kolhapuris that featured golded thread work.

