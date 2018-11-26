Toggle Menu
Kriti Sanon slays in cherry pink at IFFI Goa 2018; see picshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/kriti-sanon-international-film-festival-of-india-2018-5464830/

Kriti Sanon slays in cherry pink at IFFI Goa 2018; see pics

Kriti Sanon looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at the International Film Festival Of India 2018 in an elegant cherry pink outfit by Lola By Suman B.

kriti sanon, kriti sanon IFFI, kriti sanon IFFI 2018, kriti sanon look at IFFI, Varun Dhawan, Varun Dhawan IFFI look, Kriti Sanon in cherry pink gown, kriti sanon latest looks, kriti sanon latest photos, indian express news, indian express
Kriti Sanon strikes a pose on the red carpet at IFFI Goa 2018. (Source: APH images)

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was seen at the 2018 International Film Festival of India in Goa, on Saturday. The Housefull 4 actor picked a cherry pink dress by Lola by Suman B for the occasion and we think she looked lovely. The outfit – a beautiful medley of breezy style and structured silhouettes – complemented her svelte frame and Sanon pulled off the thigh-high slit with ease.

Styled by ace celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, her dress was teamed with statement earrings by Outhouse Jewellery and a ring by Varun Raheja’s Azotiique. Dark kohl-eyes with a tinge of warm pink eyeshadow and a nude pink lip shade rounded out her look well.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor shared pictures of her on Instagram.  She also posted a series of pictures from the event where she had shared the stage with Life Of Pi actor Adil Hussain.

kriti sanon, kriti sanon IFFI, kriti sanon IFFI 2018, kriti sanon look at IFFI, Varun Dhawan, Varun Dhawan IFFI look, Kriti Sanon in cherry pink gown, kriti sanon latest looks, kriti sanon latest photos, indian express news, indian express
Kriti Sanon dazzles in a cherry-pink outfit at IFFI 2018. (Source: APH images)
kriti sanon, kriti sanon IFFI, kriti sanon IFFI 2018, kriti sanon look at IFFI, Varun Dhawan, Varun Dhawan IFFI look, Kriti Sanon in cherry pink gown, kriti sanon latest looks, kriti sanon latest photos, indian express news, indian express
Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Housefull 4. (Source: APH images)

What we couldn’t help but notice is how monochrome outfits are slowly taking over celebrity wardrobes. Another actor to be seen flaunting this trend at the event was Varun Dhawan in an all-white ensemble. He teamed the plain white tee with a white blazer and an interesting pair of pants with multiple pockets. He rounded it off with black boots, geeky glasses and untamed hair.

kriti sanon, kriti sanon IFFI, kriti sanon IFFI 2018, kriti sanon look at IFFI, Varun Dhawan, Varun Dhawan IFFI look, Kriti Sanon in cherry pink gown, kriti sanon latest looks, kriti sanon latest photos, indian express news, indian express
Varun Dhawan pose on the red carpet at IFFI 2018. (Source: APH images)
kriti sanon, kriti sanon IFFI, kriti sanon IFFI 2018, kriti sanon look at IFFI, Varun Dhawan, Varun Dhawan IFFI look, Kriti Sanon in cherry pink gown, kriti sanon latest looks, kriti sanon latest photos, indian express news, indian express
Varun Dhawan goes for all-white. (Source: APH images)
kriti sanon, kriti sanon IFFI, kriti sanon IFFI 2018, kriti sanon look at IFFI, Varun Dhawan, Varun Dhawan IFFI look, Kriti Sanon in cherry pink gown, kriti sanon latest looks, kriti sanon latest photos, indian express news, indian express
Varun Dhawan at the ‘In Conversation Session’ at IFFI 2018. (Source: APH images)

Given that the Kalank actor was at a film event, we are not sure if he was trying to pull off a Jeetendra look. And even though he couldn’t create an impact, we are glad that he tried something different.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android