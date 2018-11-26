Kriti Sanon slays in cherry pink at IFFI Goa 2018; see pics

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was seen at the 2018 International Film Festival of India in Goa, on Saturday. The Housefull 4 actor picked a cherry pink dress by Lola by Suman B for the occasion and we think she looked lovely. The outfit – a beautiful medley of breezy style and structured silhouettes – complemented her svelte frame and Sanon pulled off the thigh-high slit with ease.

Advertising

Styled by ace celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, her dress was teamed with statement earrings by Outhouse Jewellery and a ring by Varun Raheja’s Azotiique. Dark kohl-eyes with a tinge of warm pink eyeshadow and a nude pink lip shade rounded out her look well.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor shared pictures of her on Instagram. She also posted a series of pictures from the event where she had shared the stage with Life Of Pi actor Adil Hussain.

What we couldn’t help but notice is how monochrome outfits are slowly taking over celebrity wardrobes. Another actor to be seen flaunting this trend at the event was Varun Dhawan in an all-white ensemble. He teamed the plain white tee with a white blazer and an interesting pair of pants with multiple pockets. He rounded it off with black boots, geeky glasses and untamed hair.

Given that the Kalank actor was at a film event, we are not sure if he was trying to pull off a Jeetendra look. And even though he couldn’t create an impact, we are glad that he tried something different.