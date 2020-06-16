Kriti Sanon knows how to keep it stylish at all times

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla, vedikam/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla, vedikam/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Other than nailing elaborate gowns on the red carpet, Kriti Sanon also gives us major street style goals. Whether it is a simple chikankari ensemble or an edgy jumpsuit, the actor always brings something new to the table with her fashion choices.

With summer upon us, here are some of her looks that you can easily recreate.

The actor looked lovely in this noodle strap blue and black midi dress by Vedikam. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the outfit stood out for the plunging V-neckline and flared blue skirt with gingham print.

ALSO READ | B-Town loves Falguni Shane Peacock creations; here’s proof

She was also seen looking pretty in this black dress which was teamed with a long geometric print shrug.

The Raabta actor was seen in a black kurta and palazzo set. It featured white chikankari work on it, and as always, she looked lovely.

Kriti Sanon was seen looking lovely in this ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon was seen looking lovely in this ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen in an edgy blue jumpsuit. We quite like the way the look was rounded out with white sneakers.

The actor was seen in a denim jumpsuit at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor was seen in a denim jumpsuit at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti looked pretty in this black crop top. This was layered with a matching floral co-ord set from Shivan & Narresh x Koovs collection.

Which look do you like the most?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd