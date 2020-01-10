I value comfort over trends at all times: Kriti Sanon

The actor was last seen in Panipat. (Photo: APH Images, Varinder Chawla; designed by Gargi Singh) The actor was last seen in Panipat. (Photo: APH Images, Varinder Chawla; designed by Gargi Singh)

Kriti Sanon had a packed calendar in 2019, the year she had four releases — Panipat, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi. So naturally, we saw a lot of her during the promotional tours where she gave us major fashion goals. From keeping it basic in ethnic wear to going all out in chic outfits and co-ord sets, she experimented with her fashion choices. But what do fashion and style really mean to her?

Kriti, who along with sister Nupur, is Bata India’s brand ambassador, talked to indianexpress.com about her style preferences, wardrobe must-haves and, of course, the one fashion trend she would never try!

Excerpts:

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion is my way of truly expressing myself and letting people in on my personality. My fashion statement would be comfort infused with luxury. I feel that your sense of fashion is very personal and depends solely on how an individual wants to project themselves.

How would you describe your style?

Style is an extension of your personality and how you want to project your mood, vibe, etc. Hence, my style varies from ultra casuals — denims and ganjis to a jumpsuit — to glam for a party. It depends on how I feel on a certain day or occasion. Your style is something that should complement you.

How important is footwear when it comes to completing one’s look?

It is impossible to dismiss what a good pair of shoes adds to the overall outfit. From what used to be an ancillary accessory, it now has the potential to be the highlight of any ensemble. It can be used to highlight your look, introduce colour and height to your frame. All of which are just win-wins.

What do you prefer — flats or heels?

I am a sneaker-head at heart. However, when the need arises, I like slipping into a pair of stilettos. But I have many sneakers and flats and limited heels, but only comfortable ones.

How many pairs of footwear do you own? Which is your most expensive purchase?

I have a lot of footwear. However, I am not a high-spend buyer. so most of it is quite reasonable.

While most of your looks during public appearances and on-screen are well-curated, what are you most likely to be spotted wearing off-camera?

I put comfort over trends at all times. What’s more, mood adds to it as well. I have lazy days when I just want to sport denims with a T-shirt and there are days when I feel like dressing up. But if your profession demands, go for it and put your best foot forward.

What is the one fashion trend you would never try?

One trend I would never try will be — too much of animal prints. While I have done that in the past, I’d like to avoid that as much as possible. I am also not a big fan of puffed sleeves and shoulder pads. Lastly, I am not very fond of all types of polka-dots. The subtle ones I am okay with but not all versions of it.

If you were the fashion police for a day, what would you ban and why?

I am an advocate of comfortable fashion, hence I let people be…one should wear what works for them. Fashion is all about experimenting and everyone should do that with their looks.

Who, according to you, is the most stylish celebrity?

I have always found Deepika’s style statement very edgy and always with a pinch of glamour. She and Sonam Kapoor are two of my top favourites. From red-carpet to airport, they can slide through looks effortlessly, and always look on point.

Five staples a woman must have in her wardrobe.

My wardrobe must-haves include a comfortable pair of denim, a white and black T-shirt, an LBD, most comfortable pair of stilettos and of course, confidence to carry all of the above.

