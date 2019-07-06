Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 30 – July 6)

Owing to their hectic work schedules, it is common to spot celebrities at the airport. With their fashion game always on point, most of them impress us with their style. But week most celebrities opted to fly in comfort and opted for simple looks. From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, let’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhorta’s style can best be described as simple yet classy — and her latest airport look was no different. Spotted in black pants and a brown corduroy jacket, the Dangal actor kept her look fuss-free. A pair of sunglasses, handbag and hair let loose completed the look.

Dia Mirza

Much like her most appearances, Dia Mirza impressed us yet again at the airport recently. Spotted wearing a printed jumpsuit with a tie up detail around the waist, the actor nailed casual wear effortlessly. Adding a pop of colour to her look, she teamed the ensemble with yellow coloured footwear, and accessorised it with a black handbag. Opting to wear her hair in side twists, she looked lovely.

Kiara Advani

We had loved the tangerine ensemble Kiara Advani wore to the airport last week, and the actor has impressed us this week as well. Opting for a simple white long flowy dress, the Kabir Singh actor looked lovely and monsoon-ready. Accessorising the look with a headband, pair of sunglasses, a sleek neck piece, she rounded it out with a handbag and flat footwear.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the airport keeping it simple in casual wear. While the Sanju actor opted for a black track suit, Bhatt was seen in a printed white t-shirt teamed with a pair of black track pants. We liked how the duo opted for white sneakers to complete the look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is often spotted in ethnic wear, and she was seen wearing a simple green and white printed cold shoulder kurta and palazzo set recently. At the airport with Kartik Aaryan — who nailed the casual look in a white tee and blue denims paired with a black jacket — the Kedarnath actor kept her look extremely simple and paired the ensemble with pretty juttis while keeping her hair loose.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon opted for a black crop top layered with a matching floral co-ord set from Shivan & Narresh x Koovs collection. The bomber jacket and shorts were paired with a crossbody bag from Coach that went very well with the outfit, which was rounded out with white sneakers.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the airport in a sheer pink dress, teamed with a similar coloured slip underneath. Keeping the look extremely simple, she opted for sunglasses and matching footwear to complete the look.

