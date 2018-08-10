Kriti Sanon faces backlash for controversial magazine covershoot; a look back at similar controversies

Kriti Sanon on the cover of Cosmopolitan. (Source: cosmoindia/Instagram) Kriti Sanon on the cover of Cosmopolitan. (Source: cosmoindia/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon, who recently did a photoshoot for Cosmopolitan India was slammed for posing with a taxidermied giraffe. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a pair of shimmery trousers and a black top with her left hand touching the face of the giraffe that seemed like it was hanging. Although it was a taxidermied giraffe, the whole concept backfired.

The Instagram post on the magazine’s account had Sanon quoted, “I’m not someone who gets angry easily, but when I read about atrocities against women, it really upsets me.” The post further explained “Taxidermy is the art of preserving an animal that died of natural causes, for academic purposes. The giraffe featured here is floating (not hanging, heavens no!) with balloons on its back”.

Two years ago, Priyanka Chopra also found herself in hot waters for her controversial photo shoot with Condé Nast Traveller magazine. The Quantico star was being pulled up for wearing a top that had the words refugee, immigrant and outsider crossed out while the word traveller stand out. Twitterati voiced their disappointment with Chopra for agreeing to wear such an insensitive ganji, establishing that being a refugee is not a choice.

Priyanka Chopra on the cover of Conde Nast Traveller. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra on the cover of Conde Nast Traveller. (Source: File Photo)

Once known for soft porn, the 2016 October issue of Playboy was quite a stunner for completely different reasons. In a first-of-its-kind move, the magazine featured a 22-year-old Muslim journalist wearing a hijab in its iconic centre-spread. The picture and interview of Noor Tagouri, an American journalist, in the ‘Renegades’ edition drew both appreciation and criticism. The photograph shows Tagouri wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, sneakers and a hijab, or headscarf; and she has been described as “a badass activist”.

In an editing error, the cover of W Magazine’s 10th Anniversary issue saw supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner without knees! Cosmopolitan.com editor Amy Odell was the first to report the ‘terrible Photoshop fail’. Even eagle-eyed fans spotted them with one commenting: “Another unrealistic body expectation for women : no knees”. On the cover, Jenner was seen cuddling a puppy and Hadid offering her a drink, while a chicken peeks out of a tent and a drone lies abandoned in the foreground. Surreal, very surreal.

The cover of W magazine. (Source: File Photo) The cover of W magazine. (Source: File Photo)

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd