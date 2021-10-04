‘Pretty in pink’: Kriti Sanon dazzles in a Yousef Al Jasmi creation

Mimi actor Kriti Sanon is riding high on the success of her film. But she not just winning hearts with her powerful performances, she is also setting massive style goals.

After turning muse for designer Manish Malhotra, she was recently spotted evoking old-world glam in a signature Yousef Al Jasmi outfit.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the blush pink short dress featured shimmer, and the the feather detailing on the neckline only added to the drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

The off-shoulder outfit was styled with a sleek hairdo, matte make-up and a light shade of lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Prior to this, the actor turned heads when she donned Manish Malhotra bridal lehengas and looked like a vision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!