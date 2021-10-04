scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

‘Pretty in pink’: Kriti Sanon dazzles in a Yousef Al Jasmi creation

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the blush pink short dress was dripped in shimmer and the feather detailing only added to the drama

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 10:50:15 am
What do you think of her look?

Mimi actor Kriti Sanon is riding high on the success of her film. But she not just winning hearts with her powerful performances, she is also setting massive style goals.

After turning muse for designer Manish Malhotra, she was recently spotted evoking old-world glam in a signature Yousef Al Jasmi outfit.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the blush pink short dress featured shimmer, and the the feather detailing on the neckline only added to the drama.

The off-shoulder outfit was styled with a sleek hairdo, matte make-up and a light shade of lipstick.

ALSO READ |Kriti Sanon has impeccable style, is a delight to dress: Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover

Prior to this, the actor turned heads when she donned Manish Malhotra bridal lehengas and looked like a vision.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Jamdani, Jamdani weavers, dhakai, Jamdani news, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, jamdani weaving, art exhibition,
A new exhibition showcases the ‘glorious past and shining future’ of Dhakai Jamdani

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 04: Latest News

Advertisement