Kriti Sanon aces the bling look in a blue sequinned dress

Of late a host of celebrities have started donning more bling, and a few of them are really impressing us with their styles – Kriti Sanon being one of them. Recently, the actor was spotted in a blue sequinned dress from the label Rutu Neeva. Styled by Sukriti Grover, we quite like the quirky bow-tie detail on the outfit. The look was completed with smokey eyes, a neat centre-parted ponytail and statement earrings.

The pink footwear clearly stood out, but it’s not to our liking.

Prior to this, actor Deepika Padukone’s experimentation with bling had left us impressed. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Padukone was seen teaming up a basic white T-shirt with metallic silver pants from the label IRO. The balance really worked for the look and we really liked how it was rounded out with winged eyeliner and messy hairdo.

Almost in a similar style, Taapsee Pannu was spotted donning golden sequinned pants, which was teamed with crisp white shirt at the HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019. We quite like the way the look was rounded out without too much of accessories.

While an-all sequin look works, balancing it with a white shirt can accentuate the look. However, minimal or no accessories is an absolute must if you are planning to go all bling. Let your outfit do all the talking.

What do you think of Sanon’s latest look?