Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar’s midi-length dresses will give you party wear goals

Recently, we spotted Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar looking gorgeous in midi-length dresses — but, with a quirky twist. While Sanon accessorised her outfit with an oversized floral belt, Pednekar's attire had a formal touch.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 9:57:43 pm
Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon fashion, Bhumi Pednekar fashion, Kriti Sanon latest news, Bhumi Pednekar latest news, Kriti Sanon updates, Bhumi Pednekar updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Whose look do you prefer: Kriti Sanon (L) or Bhumi Pednekar? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
When it comes to party-wear goals, Bollywood fashionistas have always served some style inspiration. Right from Malaika Arora’s black shimmery wrap-over dress from Pallavi Mohan’s ‘Not So Serious’ to Suhana Khan’s one-shouldered, silver mini dress from Monisha Jaising, the list goes on. This time, we spotted Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar looking gorgeous in midi-length dresses — but, with a quirky twist.

Kriti Sanon

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor, who was seen attending the IIFA press conference looked lovely in an off-shoulder printed dress from Lola by Suman Bhat that featured an oversized floral black belt. The belt added an interesting element to the attire, which otherwise may have seemed a little bland. Stylist Sukriti Grover accessorised her outfit with a pair of black strappy heels and statement earrings from Azotiique.

Make-up artist Adrian Jacobs rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette, pink lips and well-defined eyes while hairstylist Aasif Ahmed styled her hair in a messy bun.

Bhumi Pednekar

The 28-year-old actor donned a black, sleeveless dress from Miuniku featuring a colourful embellished detailing on the hemline. We think the outfit is a beautiful blend of party and formal wear. Pednekar, too was styled by Sukriti Grover, who accessorised her attire with black strappy heels from Intoto and drop earrings.

We love the neutral make-up with light smokey eyes that artist Pooja Rohira Fernandes rounded off. While hairstylist Aliya Shaikh completed with a soft wavy hairdo that perfectly complemented her look.

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

