Kriti Sanon’s style is the perfect mix of chic and comfort

Every time Kriti Sanon steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her inimitable chic style, which is a perfect mix of classic and trendy. As such, her sartorial picks for the promotions of her latest film Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan, had everyone on their toes. From elegant saris to eye-catching dresses, here’s a roundup of some of the best looks adorned by the actor.

Kriti wore a neon yellow mini dress featuring full sleeves on one arm, and none on the other. A slant chest cutout added to the chic appeal of this David Koma creation. However, what took the cake were the knee-high structured black boots.

Prior to this, she kept it easy, breezy, and stylish in a white sari featuring multicoloured abstract prints and a black and white bustier blouse. With her hair tied in a ponytail, she completed this look with stone studs, black and white bangles, and minimal makeup.

Bringing back old Bollywood glamour, she wore an embellished sheer red sari by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock that featured feathery details on the hemline. It was teamed with a plain red strapless blouse and heavy stone-studded earrings.

Shimmery saris are the flavour of the festive-wedding season as Kriti wore yet another embellished black sheer sari with a sequinned golden blouse featuring a halter neckline. Keeping it traditional, she accessorised this beautiful look with a gold choker, a matching pair of studs and bangles.

Looking like a million bucks, she dazzled in this deep green velvet Anarkali kurta featuring intricate golden embroidery on the hemline, waistline, neckline and sleeves. It was paired with a matching dupatta and a potli purse. It was completed with a pair of studs and glam makeup.

Channelling her inner 2000s Bollywood diva, Kriti also donned a blue chiffon sari with a matching blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. Leaving her wavy hair open, she completed the look with a blue bindi and a broad bracelet.

