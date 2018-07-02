Airport look: Kriti Sanon’s twist on athleisure wear is commendable

Kriti Sanon aces the airport look and how! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon aces the airport look and how! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon rarely keeps things simple. We love her unique take on trends and how she does not hesitate in flirting with what is in vogue. We have seen the actor pulling off metallic ruffle gowns with elan and also acing the ethnic game effortlessly. This lady also does a great job in giving a lesson or two when it comes to airport fashion.

Recently, she was snapped at the airport donning a pair of olive green track pants and a crop top of a similar colour. Keeping things chic and comfortable, she paired it with a matching jacket, oversized shades and white sneakers. We love how comfortable the entire ensemble looks.

Kriti Sanon keeps her airport look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon keeps her airport look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon shows how to ace the fashion game at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon shows how to ace the fashion game at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor recently had turned muse for designer Arpita Mehra and was seen donning a gorgeous ruby red, tiered sari from the designer’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled ‘Enchanted Forest’. Featuring a ruffled dupatta, the sari was styled with an equally gorgeous matching, sleeveless blouse that had heavy thread and mirror embroidery work on it.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor was also spotted wearing a gorgeous Anita Dongre lehenga set for a shoot. The extravagantly embroidered, peacock blue piece was accessorised with a pair of bangles, maang tika and statement earrings from Minerali Store.

